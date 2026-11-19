IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi, speaking to Basiji students on Thursday, said the enemy has suffered defeats in the political and military spheres, but may still carry out military moves to score achievements.

He said Iran does not treat any threatening possibility as merely possible. "In the military sphere, we treat all possibilities as a 100 percent threat, and therefore we maintain 100 percent readiness against the enemy," he said.

Mohebbi said the enemy is constantly monitored. "We even know the number of enemy forces in the region, the number of aircraft and the types of aircraft they have brought, the number of enemy weapons, their locations, the kind of operations these assets might carry out, and the operational plans they have," he said.

He said Iran's air defense is highly active and the country has no need at all to import air defense systems from other countries.

Mohebbi added that stopping the war depends on multiple conditions, and those on the battlefield are better able to judge.

MNA