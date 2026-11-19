According to the Habilian, part of the statement reads: "We, a group of non-governmental organizations and think tanks from different countries, are jointly publishing this statement to remind the world, amid this year's turbulent conditions on World Children's Day, that the suffering of these children must not be ignored."

Criticizing the politicized approach of some governments and international bodies toward terrorism, the statement adds: "Unfortunately, the attention paid by governments and international institutions to child victims has often depended on their nationality and who carried out the crime. A child's victimhood should not be judged by their nationality or the identity of the perpetrator, and children's suffering must not be exploited for political gain."

Another section of the statement reads: "Iranians have consistently been victims of terrorist attacks over the past decades, and children have been among these victims; out of 23,000 victims of terrorism in Iran, 514 children aged 2 months to 12 years have been recorded in this list."

The full text of the statement is as follows:

Every year on November 20, the world speaks of children's rights, yet for millions of children and their families around the globe, those rights remain only on paper. This year, too, children were killed in their homes, on their way to school, or in classrooms, while other children are growing up orphaned and facing hardship and pain. We, a group of non-governmental organizations and think tanks from different countries, are jointly publishing this statement to remind the world, amid this year's turbulent conditions on World Children's Day, that the suffering of these children must not be ignored.

Children play no role in wars or terrorist attacks, yet they are always among the first to pay the price. The 1989 Convention on the Rights of the Child calls on states to protect children against violence and in armed conflicts. This obligation does not depend on the identity of the perpetrator. Whether it is an army and a state or an armed group, children's rights are violated equally.

Those who harm children must be held accountable. This accountability must go beyond the attacker who carried out the strike and include backers and financiers. Security Council Resolution 1373 calls on states not to assist perpetrators of terrorism or provide them with safe havens. Families of the victims also have the right to know what happened to their children and to witness justice.

In practice, unfortunately, the attention paid by governments and international institutions to child victims has often depended on their nationality and who carried out the crime. A child's victimhood should not be judged by their nationality or the identity of the perpetrator, and children's suffering must not be exploited for political gain. We call for a single standard for all children.

In West Asia, children in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iran have lived for years with the consequences of war, violence, and terrorism. Many have been killed or injured, lost their homes and schools, or been displaced. None of these children is less deserving of protection than any other child.

Iranians, too, have consistently been victims of terrorist attacks over the past decades, and children have been among these victims. Based on information published in Iran, there are more than 23,000 victims of terrorism in the country. Among this number are 514 children under the age of 12. Families who have lost a child and children who have grown up without a mother or father have been waiting for answers for years. Some of the groups behind these attacks operate freely outside Iran today. We call on the governments hosting these groups to halt their activities and financing in accordance with their international obligations and to respond to judicial requests for their extradition and prosecution.

During the two unlawful military aggressions by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran in June 2025 and February 2026, many children lost their lives as a result of the attackers' strikes. The attack on the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab—which, according to numerous reports, claimed the lives of 168 children and teachers—is one of the most painful contemporary examples. We call for an independent, impartial, and transparent investigation into the killing of these children, including the Minab incident, its condemnation, and the prosecution of its perpetrators.

We, the signatories, call on the international community and international institutions to:

1. Protect civilians—especially children—in all conflicts, and stop and condemn attacks on schools, hospitals, and residential areas through various mechanisms.

2. Conduct independent and impartial investigations, without exception, into the killing of children in wars and terrorist attacks.

3. Hold perpetrators and their supporters accountable by pressuring certain sponsoring governments to end safe haven and financing for terrorist groups.

4. View child victims in all crises through a single standard, without political considerations.

5. Support surviving and orphaned children with psychosocial, educational, and economic services, and hear the voices of victims' families in processes of justice and reconstruction.

This statement is dedicated to the memory of all children whose lives were cut short at the beginning of their journey by war and terrorism.

Signatories: Habilian Association (Iranian Families of Terrorism Victims), National Authority for the Convention on the Rights of the Child, Aznik Specialized Children's Media, SOCIT Cultural Institute (Italy), Social Rights Ireland, Fatima Zahra Association of Muslim Women (Uruguay), Giubbe Rosse News Media (Italy), Center for Eurasia and Mediterranean Studies (Italy), Marx 21 News Media (Italy), Arab Human Rights Commission (France), Center for Pakistan and Gulf Studies (Pakistan), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (Pakistan), and Amman Center for Human Rights Studies (Jordan).