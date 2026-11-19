The US military has returned to a two-aircraft-carrier presence in West Asia following the departure of USS George Washington (CVN-73) from the region after being on station for three months.

In a report on Wednesday, the US Naval Institute’s online news service, citing US Pacific Fleet spokeswoman Cmdr. Katie Koenig, said that the USS George Washington is now part of the US 7th Fleet and has resumed “routine operations” in the Asia-Pacific region.

The departure came two days after US Central Command announced that the USS Theodore Roosevelt and its strike group arrived in the West Asia region. The USS George H.W. Bush and USS George Washington had arrived in the region in April and August, respectively.

The Roosevelt is now deployed alongside more than a dozen destroyers, cruisers and a littoral combat ship.

Koenig, however, did not provide additional details, including which of USS George Washington’s escorts - USS Robert Smalls (CG-62) and destroyer USS Shoup (DDG-86) - accompanied the carrier.

The Japan-based carrier strike group, originally deployed to the western Pacific, sailed to the Arabian Sea to relieve the USS Abraham Lincoln and several of its escorts, which participated in the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran during the 40-day war.

The naval deployment is central to Washington's illegal blockade of Iranian maritime trade, aimed at restricting Tehran's oil exports and putting further pressure on its economy.

Iran, for its part, has closed the strategic Strait of Hormuz to unauthorized maritime traffic since early March, days after the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran began.

MNA