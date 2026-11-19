It warned that the operation endangers civilians and could undermine the ceasefire that has been in place since October 2025.

In a statement on its website on Thursday, the Cairo-based body of the Arab League said the operation targeted populated residential areas. It called the operation a “serious escalation” that risks deepening the humanitarian crisis in the Strip.

The parliament said continuing or widening the operation could cause more casualties, displace more Palestinians and restrict their movement. It said that Israel is trying to impose “new realities on the ground” in defiance of international efforts to preserve the truce.

It urged the UN Security Council and the international community to intervene immediately to halt the operation and protect Palestinian civilians. It warned that inaction would encourage further violations.

MNA