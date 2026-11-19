Iran's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the aggressive actions of the terrorist U.S. army against locations on Iran's southern coast over the past few days, saying U.S. use of regional countries' territory constitutes aggression and fully entitles Iran to self-defense.

In response, Iran's armed forces, acting under the inherent right to self-defense and to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity, struck Patriot air defense systems and drone and missile launch platforms at two U.S. bases in the region that the statement said were the origin and support for the aggressive operations against Iran.

The ministry said Iran's defensive actions were a response to U.S. armed attacks, aimed at countering the source and supporting infrastructure of the aggression. It said legal and international responsibility for the consequences rests with the United States, which it said threatened regional peace and security by violating fundamental principles of international law and unlawfully resorting to force.

Iran stressed respect for the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of regional countries and strongly urged regional governments to take necessary measures to prevent aggressors from continuing to use territory, bases and facilities in their countries to plan, prepare and carry out aggressive operations against Iran. It said failure to prevent U.S. use of regional territory and facilities is not only contrary to the principle of good neighborliness but also constitutes an act of aggression under Article 3(f) of the annex to UN General Assembly Resolution 3314, fully entitling Iran to take defensive measures against them.

The statement noted that Iran has so far exercised maximum restraint due to neighborly considerations and the interests of the Islamic ummah and has struck only U.S. military bases and assets in these countries.

The Foreign Ministry reminded the United Nations, especially the Security Council and the secretary-general, of their responsibility to fulfill their duties under the UN Charter, warning that silence and inaction toward the continued violation of fundamental Charter principles, especially the prohibition on the use of force in Article 2(4), by a permanent Security Council member would not only undermine the UN's credibility and standing but pave the way for repeated aggression and threaten international peace and security.

It condemned the irresponsible approach of some regional parties that ignore existing realities and disregard U.S. aggressive actions against Iran while criticizing Iran's legitimate self-defense operation, and asked them to prevent U.S. use of territory and bases in regional countries to prepare and carry out aggression against Iran instead of complaining about Iran's legitimate self-defense.

Iran reaffirmed its firm determination to defend its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and said any repeat of aggression or hostile action against it will face a decisive and regret-inducing response from Iran's armed forces.

MNA