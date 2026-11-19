Speaking at a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly’s Third Committee on Wednesday, China’s representative warned that conflicts in the West Asia region were becoming prolonged and spreading across the region.



“China supports Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty and security,” the representative said.



The diplomat called on the international community to respect Iran’s chosen development path, stop interfering in its internal affairs under the pretext of human rights and avoid worsening Iranians’ living conditions.



The representative stressed that dialogue and negotiations remained the only way to resolve the region’s conflicts, amid the continuing US-Israel war on Iran.

MNA