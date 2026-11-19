Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Ali Abdollahi says the US attack on a school in the southern city of Minab during the unprovoked war against the country was an “unjustifiable and unacceptable” crime against children, vowing that the children’s blood would not go unavenged.

Abdollahi made the remarks on Thursday during a visit to Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab, which was attacked on February 28, the first day of the unprovoked US-Israeli war against Iran.

The attack killed 175 people, many of them children aged between seven and 12. Twenty-six female teachers were also martyred.

He said the strike was clear evidence of US crimes against children, adding that there can be no justification whatsoever for targeting children at a school.

MNA/PressTV

“What happened at this school is, in fact, documented evidence of American crimes, one of many such, in the record of US actions,” he emphasized.

The top commander reiterated that the attack revealed the contradiction between Washington’s rhetoric about freedom and its actions, noting that the United States frequently speaks of freedom but shows no regard for humanitarian values in practice.

Abdollahi emphasized that the Americans had full knowledge of the school’s location and the presence of students there at the time of the attack.

He warned that the pure blood of the children would certainly haunt the American-Israeli terrorists.