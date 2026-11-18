In a statement, Iran's Army said its combat attack drones targeted U.S. Patriot air defense systems and drone and missile launch platforms at Ali Al Salem base in Kuwait early Wednesday.

It said Ali Al Salem Air Base is one of the important bases, the main air transport center and the gateway for military forces into the West Asia region, and plays a central role in the aggressor U.S. military's strategy and logistics in the region.

"In defending Iran, we do not bow to any power; rather, our response to any threat and aggression will be decisive, crushing, and without geographic limits," the Iranian Army said.

MNA