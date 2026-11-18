In a statement issued on November 18, 2026, the embassy said it categorically rejected the allegations linking a purported terrorist plot to individuals associated with Iran.

It described the accusations as part of what it called a worn-out campaign by the Israeli regime and its propaganda outlets to discredit Iran through psychological warfare, saying they were a continuation of previous false-flag operations and had no credibility.

The embassy also stressed the need for vigilance against what it described as deceptive schemes.

The statement came a day after North Macedonia’s National Security Agency announced that it had thwarted a terrorist plot targeting an individual in Greece and dismantled a network it said was linked to Iran.

In a statement on Tuesday, November 17, the agency alleged that the network had, “under the direct instructions of this Iranian national,” carried out preparatory activities and provided logistical support for a terrorist act or assassination targeting an individual in Greece.

MNA