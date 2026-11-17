This marks the 18th MQ-1 drone destroyed by the IRGC Aerospace Force’s air defense systems since the end of the 40-day "imposed war."

Previously, on November 14 (Aban 23), the IRGC Public Relations office had reported the interception and destruction of the 17th US MQ-1 drone over Qeshm Island by the IRGC Aerospace Force’s air defense.

In two separate statements issued on November 4 and 6 (Aban 13 and 15), the IRGC had also announced the destruction of the 15th and 16th drones of the same type in the skies over Qeshm.

To date, 56 American MQ-9 drones and 18 MQ-1 drones have been downed by the IRGC Aerospace Force’s advanced air defense systems.

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