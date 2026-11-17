In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei wrote, “The baseless allegations seeking to link Iran’s dams to missile bases constitute yet another example of a malicious campaign to manufacture propaganda and security pretexts aimed at justifying attacks on a country’s vital infrastructure.”

"During the recent acts of aggression by the USrael against Iran, water storage reservoirs in Khomeyn (Markazi Province), Haftkel (Khuzestan Province), and Bamani (Sirik), as well as desalination facilities on Qeshm Island, in Nikshahr and Tis (Sistan and Baluchestan Province), and in the village of Banji in Jask, were targeted," he noted.

"These attacks disrupted or cut off water supplies to civilian populations and residential areas. Portraying the geographical proximity of civilian infrastructure to military facilities as grounds for designating it a legitimate military target is neither a credible argument nor a substantiated claim. Rather, it is a sinister fallacy intended to legitimize attacks against civilian infrastructure and normalize grave violations of international humanitarian law. Although the United States today appears to maintain, with an air of arrogance and a medieval mindset, that the law need not be invoked when dealing with those who wield the sword, international humanitarian law - particularly Article 56 of Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions - provides special protection for dams and similar installations," Baghaei underlined.

Those who initiated the aggression against Iran are now seeking to lay the media groundwork for their sinister designs by manufacturing and disseminating baseless allegations, including the recent claims published by The New York Times and the fabricated media narrative surrounding an alleged “dirty bomb” propagated by CNN, he said, adding, "Step by step, they are attempting to manufacture a veneer of legitimacy for further aggression and atrocities. Iran knows well how to respond to any act of aggression and ensure that it is met with an unforgettable response."

The international community, however, must recognize that silence and appeasement in the face of sinister campaigns to normalize flagrant violations of international legal norms and fundamental humanitarian and moral principles will have devastating consequences - not merely for the region, but for humanity as a whole, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman added.

MNA