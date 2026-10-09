Pezeshkian meets Aliyev on CIS summit sidelines

During the meeting on Friday, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and cooperation between the two neighboring countries. Emphasizing the good neighborly ties between the two countries, both sides stressed the importance of utilizing existing capacities to develop mutual ties in various fields.

The two presidents also stressed the need to accelerate the implementation of the joint agreements, complete ongoing projects, and strengthen areas of mutual cooperation.

Pezeshkian and Aliyev also urged strengthening bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, including economic, trade, transit, and regional fields, and called for continued constructive consultations and dialogue between officials of the two countries.

MNA