Iran's team wins Intl. Olympiad on Astronomy, Astrophysics

Iran’s national team claimed five gold medals to top the rankings at the competition, which was held in Hanoi, Vietnam, with teams from 66 countries taking part.

Back on Sep. 02, Iranian students managed to grab 13 coveted medals, including three gold medals, four silver medals, and six bronze medals, at the INNOVERSE International Invention & Innovation Expo, showcasing exceptional talents in science and technology.

Hosted by the United States, the event was held online on August 24. INNOVERSE 2025 represented more than a competition; it was an arena for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and intellectual growth across disciplines and generations.

MNA