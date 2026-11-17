In a post on his X account late on Tuesday, Esmaeil Baghaei wrote, “The US Secretary of State has warned against “quoting laws to men with swords.” Humanity has already paid a heavy price for its indifference toward such a destructive argument.”

Following the Reichstag fire, Hitler invoked national security to declare a state of emergency, suspend fundamental rights, and pave the way for dictatorship. He did not abolish the law outright; he hollowed it out from within, invoking necessity as a justification for dismantling the very principles it was meant to uphold. Today, as the war against Iran is justified through claims of morality and national security, while the very power advancing those claims exempts itself from accountability, the international community should not imagine that it is insulated from the consequences, Baghaei underlined.

“If the United States believes that wielding the sword places it above the law, what meaningful distinction remains between this logic and the one employed by ISIS? The international order begins to unravel precisely when the powerful claim rights for themselves that they refuse to recognize in others. James Madison, one of America's Founding Fathers, wrote in The Federalist No. 51: "First, you must enable the government to control the governed; and in the next place, oblige it to control itself.”

The American people should regard Rubio's words as a serious cause for alarm. The principle Madison articulated is not merely a constitutional ideal; it is a warning against unchecked power. A government that refuses to restrain itself cannot indefinitely guarantee the freedom of others, the spokesperson added.

MNA