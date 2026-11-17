Speaking at the open session of the Iranian parliament on Tuesday, he stressed, “The experience of the war imposed by the United States and its allies against Iran once again showed the undeniable fact that no power can endure in the face of steadfastness and resistance of the Iranian nation.”

Regarding the US threat leveled against Iran to renew its war against Iran, Nikzad underlined that the noble nation of the Islamic Iran, through its national strength and wise leadership of the Islamic Iran, backed by the powerful Armed Forces, has pushed back and will continue to push back all its enemies with utmost strength.

Whenever the nation has stood firm, the enemy has retreated, and whenever relying on the domestic capabilities has been taken into consideration, the global equations have been upended, the deputy parliament speaker emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the lawmaker pointed to the latest situation of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, saying, “Despite the enemy’s rhetoric, the arrangements maintained by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz constitute the only safe route. This is not merely a claim, but a strategic reality on the ground, the issue even the adversaries are compelled to acknowledge.”

The confrontation between the terrorist US government is a strategic confrontation which has started since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution (1979) and also before the Revolution, he said, adding, “Relying upon the assistance of the God Almighty, the noble nation of the Islamic Iran have managed to thwart all conspiracies and plots waged by enemies during the years.”

MNA/ 7013587