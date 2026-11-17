In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf responded to a New York Times report seeking to justify attacks on Iran’s water infrastructure, warning that such arguments could pave the way for further attacks on civilian facilities.

Ghalibaf said that, applying the same logic, any dam, port, or power plant near a US or Israeli military base could also be considered to have a dual purpose, adding that Iran would apply this reasoning without modification, Ghalibaf wrote in his X account on Tuesday.

Earlier, US officials have stated that they would attack the vital infrastructures, particularly dams, of Iran in its new attack against Iran.

MNA