The IRGC said its combat drones targeted a radar system belonging to U.S. forces at Sheikh Isa base on Bahrain island in a precise operation early Tuesday.

In a statement, the IRGC said the operation was in response to continued violations of Iran's airspace by U.S. military drones.

It said the action was taken to counter hostile U.S. movements in the region.

The IRGC said continued violations of Iran's airspace and the use of regional bases and military facilities for hostile actions against Iran will not go unanswered, and that the commanders of the aggressor U.S. military will bear responsibility for the consequences.

MNA