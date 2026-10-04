Pezeshkian congrats astronomy Olympiad team on world title

In a congratulatory message on Sunday, Pezeshkian expressed pride and satisfaction over the Iran national astronomy and astrophysics Olympiad team’s achievement of winning their third consecutive world championship at the 19th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics.

The president added that this achievement showcases the scientific potential and talent of Iran’s younger generation, highlighting their ability to excel in international scientific competitions.

He highlighted the importance of providing greater support for talented students and ensuring equal opportunities for their growth, while congratulating the students, their families, coaches, and professors on their achievements.

The Iranian National Olympiad Team triumphed at the 19th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) held in Hanoi, Vietnam, where participants from 66 nations competed.

MNA