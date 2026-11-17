Iran's ambassador and chargé d'affaires to the UN, Gholamhossein Darzi, said it is deeply worrying that some countries that make baseless claims against Iran's peaceful nuclear program and demand cooperation with the IAEA refuse even to condemn unprecedented acts of aggression against Iran.

Speaking at the seventh session of the conference on establishing a zone free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East in New York, Darzi said such blatant double standards seriously undermine the credibility of the conference and the principles it is bound to uphold.

Darzi said the meeting is being held in extraordinary circumstances, with the silent humanitarian catastrophe and genocide in Gaza continuing, and with the United States and the Israeli regime carrying out acts of aggression against Iran in June 2025 and February 2026, including attacks on Iran's peaceful nuclear, chemical and biological facilities. He said these attacks escalated previous aggression, were accompanied by continued threats of further attacks and deeply alarming warnings about resorting to nuclear weapons.

He said such actions target the foundations of the UN Charter, fundamental principles of international law and the integrity of the international disarmament and non-proliferation architecture, including the NPT, the IAEA Statute, the Chemical Weapons Convention and the Biological Weapons Convention.

Darzi said more than 5,000 Iranians were martyred in the attacks, including the Leader, senior military and political officials, schoolgirls in Minab and civilians attending a wedding ceremony. He said the attacks also targeted civilian infrastructure, causing widespread destruction and suffering, and must be firmly and explicitly condemned by the conference.

He said responsibility lies not only with the perpetrators but with those who enabled and facilitated the acts. Iran strongly deplored and condemned the actions of neighboring countries that provided territory, military bases, facilities and logistical support for the aggression, and said Iran's defensive actions against U.S. military bases and facilities in the region were carried out under its inherent right of self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Darzi said it is deeply worrying that some countries continue to fuel so-called nuclear proliferation concerns, level baseless claims against Iran's peaceful nuclear program and demand Iranian cooperation with the IAEA while refusing to condemn these unprecedented acts of aggression.

MNA