The office of Grand Ayatollah Hossein Vahid Khorasani announced in a statement that the Shia authority has passed away.

The statement, published Tuesday morning, expressed profound grief over the demise of a jurist who spent decades studying, researching, and training a large number of distinguished scholars and reviving religious rites, especially mourning ceremonies for Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA).

It said arrangements for his funeral, burial and mourning ceremonies will be announced later.

MNA