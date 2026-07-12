Pezeshkian lauds Iran Physics Olympiad team for achievements

President Masoud Pezzekian congratulated the national Physics Olympiad team for their great achievements at the 56th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) which was held in Colombia from July 4 to 12, 2026.

In a message on Sunday, the President considered this valuable success a clear sign of the scientific capability, brilliant talent, and commendable perseverance of the youth of the Iranian homeland

"The dear children of Iran have once again proven that knowledge, effort, and hope are the keys to a successful and honorable presence in the global arena, and the flag of Great Iran is proudly flying atop the peaks of science and knowledge," Pezeshkian wrote in his congratulatory message.

The National Physics Olympiad team of the Islamic Republic of Iran won three gold and two silver medals in the global event.

MNA/6885869