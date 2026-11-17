Iran's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Bahrain's issuance of life imprisonment and asset confiscation rulings against a group of Bahraini scholars and citizens, calling it systematic and widespread violation of human rights.

In a statement, the ministry said the life and long prison sentences and confiscation of religious scholars' assets, issued shortly after the vulgar remarks of the U.S. secretary of state against Shia scholars, show Bahrain's rulers are following the U.S. establishment's religious sedition.

The ministry said show trials and the use of judicial cover to impose collective punishment on scholars and ordinary Bahraini citizens cannot hide the inhumane nature of these measures or their contradiction with fundamental human rights principles.

It said baseless accusations, including alleged links to Iran, used as a basis for prosecuting Bahraini citizens and collectively sentencing them to long prison terms, show the Bahraini rulers' misuse of the judiciary to suppress any demand for rights. It said this will discredit Bahrain's judicial system, invalidate the rulings and deepen threats to the ruling class's legitimacy and acceptability.

The ministry rejected the baseless claims against Iran and called on Bahrain's rulers to stop suppressing people and religious scholars and to respect their human and civil rights in line with human rights standards and Islamic teachings. It said a policy of repression and intimidation cannot prevent the Bahraini people from pursuing their legitimate demands.

MNA