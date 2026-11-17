Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, who is on an official visit to Oman, met Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi in Muscat on Tuesday morning.

Araghchi congratulated Oman on its upcoming national day and stressed the importance of friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

The two sides discussed and exchanged views on Iran-Oman bilateral relations.

They also reviewed the regional situation and exchanged views on the need to strengthen consultation and cooperation among regional countries to preserve common interests and maintain regional peace and stability.

MNA