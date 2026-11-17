Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, said in a post on a social media account that he met China's ambassador.

He said the meeting covered the latest international developments and major trends, issues related to regional peace and stability, and ways to expand bilateral cooperation.

Gharibabadi stressed Iran's position in the international system, saying thta Tehran stands on the front line of fighting against unilateralism and domination.

MNA