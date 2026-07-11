Iranian students claim top honours at IMSC 2026

Iran's national mathematics team won first place at the Fourth International Mathematics Competition (IMSC 2026) in Beijing, securing four gold medals and two silver medals to top a field of 49 countries.

The Iranian team finished ahead of Poland and Brazil in the team standings. The six-member squad consisted of Arian Zandi, Arsha Azizoddin, Seyed Amirhossein Tayeb, Alireza Sharifi, Radin Nik Eghbali and Ali Joonbakhsh Najafabadi.

The same team will represent Iran at the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO 2026) to be held in Shanghai, China.

MNA