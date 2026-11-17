In a statement issued on Monday evening, Sheikh Qassim stressed that the Al Khalifah regime’s decision to imprison Shia scholars and seminary students is aimed at silencing voices calling for awareness, dignity, and freedom.

He stated that the rulings passed by Bahrain’s High Criminal Court in a mass trial of dissident Shia clerics amount to the suppression of calls advocating for fundamental rights and principles.

Sheikh Qassim underlined that the Bahraini nation will not abandon its rights or settle for only a fraction of them.

The prominent Bahraini Shia cleric also stressed his determination to continue demanding public rights despite all difficulties involved.

He stated that imprisoning scholars strengthens, not weakens, the path to demanding Islam, freedom, dignity, and rights.

MNA