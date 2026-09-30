  1. Politics
Sep 30, 2026, 1:03 PM

Araghchi submits US officials’ proposal to Pres. Pezeshkian

Araghchi submits US officials’ proposal to Pres. Pezeshkian

TEHRAN, Sep. 30 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has presented the proposal of the United States on the negotiations to President Pezeshkian, the government spokeswoman announced.

Speaking in an interview on the sidelines of a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Government Spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani revealed the presentation of Foreign Minister Araghchi’s report on his trip to New York for participating in the 81st UN General Assembly (UNGA) as well as meetings held with counterparts, including the terms and conditions of Iran for reopening the Strait of Hormuz through intermediaries.

Despite the enemy's efforts to politically isolate Iran, the Iranian delegation had been at the focal attention in New York, Araghchi said, adding that numerous discussions were held with European nations, Persian Gulf littoral states, and other countries, and diplomatic initiatives aimed at breaking the deadlock in foreign policy have been pursued with determination.

MNA

News ID 248211

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