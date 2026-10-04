US govt. not a worthy host for United Nations: Iran FM spox.

Speaking at a press briefing on Sunday, he pointed to the news of expulsion of an Iranian diplomat from New York, stating, “There is no honor for the US in loudly proclaiming its breach of commitments. It [US government] merely proves that they are not a worthy host for the United Nations.”

There is nothing to be proud of in the US publicizing its own breach of commitments and failure to fulfill its obligations as the UN host country. It only shows that the US is not a worthy host for the United Nations, the spokesperson reiterated.

Claims that the Iranian delegation was expelled from the US are baseless and completely false, he emphasized.

Regarding the 81st UN General Assembly, Baghaei noted, “A delegation led by the President Pezeshkian represented Iran, a small yet highly productive and influential team. It was important for us to seize this opportunity to highlight the injustice Iran has faced, and we experienced one of the country's most successful appearances in international forums. The meetings held were extremely beneficial and effectively articulated Iran's positions and the logic behind them."

“We have very explicitly expressed our grievances to neighboring countries; this is a point we raise at every opportunity. Discussions to this effect were held with officials from all Persian Gulf littoral states on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. The release of a number of Iranian compatriots in the UAE last night is valuable to us, and we wish to thank the Emirati authorities for freeing these citizens from prison, a matter that had been discussed on the sidelines of the General Assembly.”

The exploitation of regional countries' resources by the Zionist regime to destabilize the region must be a matter of serious concern for those countries, he said, adding, “Under no circumstances should they allow their resources to be misused and exploited by the terrorist US government and criminal Israeli regime.”

Regarding the UK's stance on Iran, Baghaei stated, “The British ambassador was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Thursday, and a formal protest was lodged against this European country. The UK's positions concerning Iran amount to a diversionary tactic, an attempt to deflect attention. Iran has held, and will continue to hold, the UK internationally accountable for acts of aggression against it. Admissions by the NATO Secretary-General regarding the use of bases during these acts of aggression substantiate this matter.

The UK government’s direct role in providing military bases to the US-Israeli enemy is an overt crime and a serious violation of international law, as acknowledged by NATO’s secretary general, Baghaei continued.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Baghaei pointed to the reports about the return of IAEA inspectors to Iran’s nuclear facilities, adding, "We categorically deny reports of IAEA inspections in exchange for sanctions relief."

Iran has remained an Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) member since 1970 and fully honored its international commitments, but has faced broken commitments, military attacks, assassinations of scientists and strikes on its peaceful nuclear facilities.

Regarding the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq, he said, “This is a highly significant and welcome development for the preservation of Iraq's national sovereignty and signifies a defeat for the United States. We will never forget the atrocities committed at Abu Ghraib prison. ISIL was one of the products of the occupation of Iraq, as foreign occupation breeds insecurity in nations. We hope this important step leads to the further strengthening of relations between the two countries."

In response to a question about Trump’s claim that lack of progress in negotiations with Iran stems from his fundamental uncertainty about who his counterpart within Iran actually is or with whom he should speak, Baghaei pointed out, “This claim is baseless. You will not find any country that calls for coherence and order in decision-making as much as Iran does. The Americans are well aware of who their counterpart in Iran is and understand how decisions are made there. The problem, in fact, lies in the incoherent statements made by US officials. Highly contradictory stances and frequent shifts in demands and positions constitute the fundamental issue—a point raised not only by us but also by other nations.”

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