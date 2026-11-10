In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Iranian foreign ministry strongly condemned recent accusations by French officials linking Iran to alleged cyber activities in the country.

The statement said the latest accusations were part of a series of repeated allegations aimed at diverting public attention from France’s destructive policies toward Iran and the West Asian region, particularly its decades-long hosting of terrorist groups and support for the genocide of Palestinians.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry described the move as an irresponsible attempt to damage the country’s image and undermine its relations with other nations, adding that it served only the interests of the United States and Israel, which it described as major violators of international law.

The statement also characterized France’s accusations as an attempt to deflect attention from its domestic shortcomings, including failures in governance, its inability to address public demands, and weaknesses in the country’s administrative and infrastructure systems.

The ministry urged French officials to allocate their resources to addressing the economic and educational needs of their citizens instead of spending large sums on interference in other countries, including through the misuse of diplomatic cover and projects presented as cultural initiatives.

Concluding the statement, Iran’s Foreign Ministry reminded France of its international responsibility for actions that violate international law and its unlawful interference in Iran’s affairs. It stressed that the Islamic Republic would not hesitate to take necessary and appropriate measures to protect its national interests and security against unlawful foreign activities.

MNA