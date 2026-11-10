Zarei passed away due to complications from an illness he had been suffering from over the past two years.

A well-known figure in Iran’s performing arts, Zarei was particularly influential in the development of religious, revolutionary and popular theater. He served for several years as director of the Art Bureau’s Center for Dramatic Arts, where he worked to support and expand theater activities across the country.

Promoting mosque-based theater, organizing theatrical events and producing works centered on religious rituals and resistance were among his major contributions. His work in these fields helped provide opportunities for younger performers and strengthen the presence of committed theater in Iran’s cultural scene.

Zarei was also active as an actor in cinema and television, appearing in a number of productions. One of his best-known roles was Lavi, the elder brother of Prophet Joseph, in the popular television series “Prophet Joseph”, which brought him wider recognition among television audiences.

Following news of his death, Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi issued a message of condolence, describing Zarei’s passing as a loss for the country’s artistic community and cultural memory. according to TT.

In his message, Salehi said the death of the veteran artist, who had worked in theater, cinema and television, had brought sorrow and grief. He noted that artists who devote years of their lives to the culture and art of their homeland leave behind a legacy that does not end with their passing, but continues to live on in society’s cultural memory.

MNA