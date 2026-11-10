Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned in a message after the IRGC Aerospace unveiled during a ceremony on Tuesday an underground missile town: “Do not miscalculate. Should you make the slightest mistake, Iran will not hesitate to mount a swift and unimaginable defense. This time, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will dictate the geography of the conflict.”

The speaker hailed the IRGC Aerospace Force’s new achievement, highlighting its true value given that it was developed amid intense pressure, crippling sanctions, military threats, and active war.

“This missile city is undoubtedly a crucial component in establishing sustainable deterrence—a deterrence forged through defensive readiness, continuous progress, and national cohesion, firmly cementing its image in the minds of the enemy,” he added.

MNA