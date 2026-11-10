In an exclusive interview with Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV on Tuesday, as reported by Press TV, Major General Rezaei said the Americans are fabricating these “pure lies” solely with the objective of reducing economic pressure and lowering global oil prices.

“The Americans' claim about continuing negotiations or holding a meeting in Qatar is a pure lie.”

He reiterated Iran's firm stance on the strategic Strait of Hormuz, noting that Tehran has presented seven specific conditions as the undeniable rights of the Iranian nation.

"I emphasize that at the present moment, we are not conducting any negotiations with the Americans, and there are no negotiations between us and Washington."

There has been a wave of media speculation initiated by Western outlets regarding potential diplomatic breakthroughs between Washington and Tehran.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces has severely disrupted global energy markets, sending oil prices skyrocketing and triggering a massive economic shockwave.

This energy crisis has disproportionately damaged Western economies and fueled severe domestic inflation in the United States.

The Trump administration, already reeling from a disastrous midterm election defeat driven by voter anger over the war's economic toll, is desperate to artificially suppress oil prices.

The United States has repeatedly attempted to use Qatari mediators to bypass direct diplomatic humiliation.

Recently, JD Vance sent a letter to Iranian officials via Doha, proposing a framework for talks. Iranian officials dismissed it as "unconvincing."

Tehran has made it clear that any dialogue is entirely contingent upon Washington first accepting Iran's seven non-negotiable conditions.

These prerequisites include the complete lifting of sanctions, the payment of war reparations, and an end to all regional hostilities.

MNA