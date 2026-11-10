According to the Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Navy, two tankers caught fire after attempting to cross unauthorized route in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

One of these vessels, a supertanker, struck a naval mine, resulting in an explosion while a second tanker, which was being escorted by the combat aircraft of the aggressor US military and attempting to pass covertly via an unauthorized route, also faced an incident and came to a halt, engulfed in a massive fire.

These oil tankers, having switched off all their navigation and identification systems, collided with the "firewall" of the Strait of Hormuz, the IRGC said, adding that these two vessels have been left along the southern shores of the Strait and are currently ablaze.

As previously warned, the IRGC Navy reiterates that the unauthorized route is unsafe and all vessels linked with the terrorist and aggressor US military that intend to cross this unauthorized route will face the same fate.

MNA/7006687