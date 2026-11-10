Neither military action nor sanctions can end war, he said, emphasizing that solution is diplomacy and compliance with Iran’s conditions.

In response to a question, what is the Islamic Republic of Iran's assessment of the recent positions of the US president and can Washington's statements be considered a sign of a change in the country's approach to the current developments and the path of diplomacy? He answered that there was no need for the American president to hear from the people of that country that they are against war with Iran and do not want their country to go to war in support of the Zionist regime, he should have understood much earlier that he has not achieved and will not achieve any of his goals in the war with Iran.

It will not take a long period before Trump realizes that he has also taken the wrong path regarding sanctions and economic pressure, he said, noting, “The conflict with Iran will not be resolved through military means, nor by intensifying sanctions. The only solution is to adopt a tone of respect, engage in diplomacy, and address Iran’s demands and conditions which were outlined in the two-day proposal and remain on the table.”

MNA/7006303