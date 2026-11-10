The meeting followed earlier talks with European and US partners. According to the president, today's meeting focused on prisoner releases, security guarantees for Ukraine, and mechanisms to "block any recurrence of the war."

"The main thing is to truly bring peace closer," Zelensky stated, thanking the US for facilitating the negotiations and the United Arab Emirates for providing a "reliable platform" for the talks.

The Russian officials have said it is too early to say that the new round of peace talks will yield resutls.

MNA