Brigadier General Mohammad Karami stressed that operations of Iran’s Armed Forces, especially Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) during the 2nd and 3rd wars imposed by the US and Israel jointly against the country disrupted the excessive demands and arrogant calculations of the enemy.

In a message issued on the occasion of National Aerospace Week in Tehran late on Monday, he seized this opportunity to hail the unflinching efforts and sacrifices of the aerospace forces of the country, noting, “This is a valuable opportunity to review, acknowledge, and honor the significant achievements and the strategic role of those who contributed to safeguarding and defending the authority, national security, independence, and territorial integrity of the country, as well as strengthening of its deterrent power.”

Today, the authority of Islamic Iran in the realm of strategic deterrence and the nation’s defensive capabilities is deep rooted in sincere endeavors of martyrs, such as Father of Iran’s Missile Program Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, former IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, and Mahmoud Bagheri who laid the foundations of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s missile power, nurtured it to fruition, and enhanced the name of Iran among the major powers of the region and the world as a paragon of faith, progress, and steadfastness, General Karami highlighted.

MNA/ 7005948