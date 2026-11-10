She made tthe remarks in a meeting with the President of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), Pir-Hossein Kolivand, and a number of its officials and staff, where she also praised Red Crescent relief workers for their dedication during the recent war, highlighting their role in strengthening national resilience and alleviating people’s suffering.

Ansari described the bombing of fuel storage facilities in Tehran and Karaj, along with other war-related environmental damage, as acts of ecocide and crimes against the environment.

The vice president said the damage violated international environmental conventions and its effects remained visible along the country’s southern coasts, coastal wetlands, and ecosystems, warning that the consequences could become more severe in the long term.

She added that documentation of the environmental damage caused by the 12-day war had been completed, while documentation of the Ramadan war was ongoing. She said the cases would be pursued in international forums in cooperation with the Presidential Legal Department.

MNA