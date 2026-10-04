Diplomatic path to ending war remains open: Iran FM Araghchi

Iran’s top diplomat made the remarks during a meeting with ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions in Iran on Sunday, stressing that the diplomatic path to ending war remains open.

Araghchi first pointed to Iran’s delegation attended at 81st UN General Assembly in New York last month, stating that Iranian delegation had a strong, influential and effective presence in New York this year.

Iran’s response to any military action will be stronger than before, the Iranian foreign minister reiterated.

Iran showed at the UN General Assembly that it has solutions for both war and peace, while efforts to isolate it have failed, he said, adding, “New US sanctions will achieve nothing. The US has failed both militarily and diplomatically.”

It has become clear to everyone that Iran remains as serious about diplomacy and finding a peaceful solution as it is about defending itself, he underlined.

“We remain firm and resolute in defending ourselves and advancing diplomacy. Should our enemies opt for a military confrontation, they will face a response far more forceful than in the past, whereas if they seek diplomatic avenues, we are prepared to reach an honorable solution through diplomatic channels.”

Araghchi then pointed to the expulsion of Iranian diplomats by the US in New York, emphasizing, “The claim made by the Americans that they expelled Iranian diplomats is truly bizarre. It demonstrated just how angry they were about the presence of the Iranian delegation.”

Referring to the meetings held with the Persian Gulf Arab states’ officials, Araghchi stated, "All of these meetings were held in a friendly atmosphere, and we have embarked on a new path for relations with these countries. Our brothers in the Persian Gulf are aligned with us, and a shared determination to establish stability—with the participation of the countries themselves—is being pursued."

Referring to the meetings held with European countries, he stated, "We hope the Europeans will reconsider their approach toward Iran. The NATO Secretary General’s admission regarding participation in a war against Iran was a grave matter. He [NATO chief] stated that over 5,000 fighter jets took off from bases in Europe, and we await an explanation from European countries. Our proposal to these nations is to engage in dialogue with Iran and avoid being drawn into any warmongering by the US and the Zionist regime."

“We hope the United States chooses the path of wisdom and rationality; however, should they pursue a military course, we are more prepared than ever. In the past, the US has lost in both war and diplomacy. Sanctions, too, are of no avail. There is no military or sanctions-based solution; only a diplomatic solution will prove effective and serve to end the aggression against Iran.”

The US claim that Iran’s delegation was expelled is absurd. The Iranian delegation traveled to and from the US as scheduled, the Iranian foreign minister reiterated.

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