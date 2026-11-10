Major General Abdollahi made the remarks on Tuesday during an IRGC's Aerospace Force unveiling ceremony of a new underground missile city, along with a number of other military achievements.

General Abdollahi lauded the role of the armed forces in defending the Islamic Republic, describing the personnel of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and their fellow servicemen across the military as “the true heroes of this country.”

General Abdollahi also said that the United States had never employed such a volume of munitions and military equipment in any other war over a comparable period, particularly involving such advanced weaponry, he said.

He continued that Iran has achieved a remarkable feat in confronting its enemies.

He went on to warn the enemy that “Surprises in the next war will be revealed one after another.”

The chief of staff of Iranian armed forces further highlighted that the Zionist regime's Prime Minister Netanyahu had recently said either Iran would annihiliate Israel or Israel would do that to Iran, but, General Abdollahi, noted that "It will be us that will defenitely destroy Israel."

MNA