According to Al-Masirah, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, announced: In response to the brutal Saudi aggression on our country and its continuous crimes against our beloved people, the latest of which was its heinous attack on sellers and buyers in the Al-Hadara market in Taiz using fighter jets and American GBU-12 bombs, as well as its crime of completely destroying a village in the Bani Hashish area with American GBU-12 and GBU-38 bombs, and other massacres and crimes; the Yemeni armed forces, with the help of God, carried out four important military operations with a number of ballistic missiles and drones.

The first operation targeted King Khalid International Airport and several pumping stations on the East-West pipeline in Riyadh, the capital of the Saudi enemy. The hits were direct and caused fires and damage to the targeted areas.

The second operation targeted the Aramco facilities in Abqaiq and, by the grace of God, successfully achieved its objectives.

The third operation targeted the gathering centers of the Saudi enemy forces, which were under the supervision of the Saudi officer Badr Al-Harbi in the areas of Al-Mudaraba and Ras Al-Aara, resulting in the killing and wounding of a large number of them.

The fourth operation targeted the financial center in Riyadh, the capital of the Saudi enemy, in response to the enemy’s targeting of children and women.

He added: “The armed forces warn all investors and companies about preserving their investments in Saudi Arabia and advise them to transfer them to peaceful and safe countries, because Saudi Arabia is an unsafe country for investment until it ends its aggression and siege of our country.”

Yahya Saree stated: The Yemeni Armed Forces emphasize that the latest lie of the Saudi enemy, that we targeted the East-West pipeline in Medina, is a blatant lie and a great slander. Our operation targeted the East-West pipeline in Riyadh, the capital of the Saudi enemy, not in Medina.

He concluded by emphasizing: The Yemeni Armed Forces will continue their operations deep in Saudi territory and will apply the equation of siege against siege and escalation with escalation, and will target the gathering centers of the Saudi enemy forces and officers until the aggression stops and the siege of our beloved country is lifted.

MNA/7006977