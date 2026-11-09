The official said Iran’s policy and plans regarding negotiations remain unchanged, adding that no talks with the US are being considered unless Washington takes concrete action within the framework of Iran’s seven conditions.

Meanwhile, reports by some Israeli media outlets claiming that Iran had agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the release of $8 billion in frozen Iranian assets have also been denied.

According to information obtained in Tehran, Iran has made no such agreement or accepted any proposal under this framework. The country continues to maintain that its seven conditions must be met before any negotiations can take place.

MNA