According to Fars News Agency., the informed source said that the aforementioned visit took place on Friday, during which Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi and his accompanying delegation met and talked with Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the head of the Iranian negotiating team.

According to the informed source, the talks focused on Iraq's efforts to end the war between Iran and the United States and had no link to other issues.

In the talks with the Iraqi premier, the head of the negotiating team praised Iraq's efforts and explained Iran's two-day proposal and emphasized the need for the United States to respect Iran's rights within the framework of the proposal to advance the negotiations.

It was reported that the Iraqii premier also held talks with President Masoud Pezeshkian.

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