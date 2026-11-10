In a statement, the Public Relations Office of the IRGC Navy said the tanker was burning in the eastern part of the Strait, with smoke from the explosion and ensuing fire spreading across the area.

The statement said that following the destruction of coastal radar and navigational assistance systems belonging to the US military in the southern Strait of Hormuz, the tankers had been attempting to pass through unauthorized routes at significantly greater risk than before.

“As a result of their attempts to navigate dangerous and unauthorized routes, these tankers are striking naval mines.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the IRGC Navy said two oil tankers attempting to navigate a similar route had suffered massive explosions and were left ablaze.

MNA