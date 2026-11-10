The representatives from three countries are discussing issues related to the resolution of the Ukraine crisis at this meeting.

The Russian delegation is led by Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to the Russian president. The Ukrainian delegation is headed by Rustem Umerov, the head of the country's foreign intelligence service. Steve Witkoff, Donald Trump’s special envoy, and Jared Kushner, his son-in-law, are also representing the United States in these talks.

"An important part of this process is encouraging all parties to begin thinking seriously about what comes after the war," Kushner wrote on X.

Ahead of the meeting, the two US envoys met Ukrainian and European and NATO officials in Abu Dhabi, and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot was adamant that France, the UK and Germany "will indeed be in the meeting room".

The last round of direct trilateral negotiations involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine took place in Geneva in February 2026. Abu Dhabi had previously hosted talks related to the war in Ukraine in January and February as well.

MNA