Iran has many capacities to counter aviation sanctions

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the tools Iran holds to deal with the sanctions imposed against the country, Ebrahim Azizi underlined.

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency’ on Tuesday, the senior lawmaker reacted to the aviation-related sanctions imposed by the United States against Iran, asserting, “Iran possesses numerous tools to respond to the US move taken and also the countries aligning with it [US], and it can apply any of these capabilities at the appropriate time with prudence, rationality, and intelligence.”

These capacities exist in various areas, including economic, border, and political spheres as well as at the regional level, he said, adding that Islamic Republic of Iran possesses extensive and widespread capacities that can use these tools them if needed.

“For instance, if we were to decide today to block the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz against export of certain goods and oil by countries that have complied with the air embargo against Iran, this would constitute one of our available tools and is considered as very important capability,” Azizi emphasized.

Emphasizing the importance of Iran’s international legal and diplomatic capacities to neutralize the sanctions targeting the country's aviation sector, the chairman stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs must follow up the issue with special sensitivity and prioritize it in its agenda.

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