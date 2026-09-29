If Iran’s security not ensured, no infrastructures to be safe

Speaking at today’s open session of the parliament, he commemorated the name and memory of martyrs during the eight years of Sacred Defense [Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988], and also martyrs of 12- and 40-day wars, especially martyrs of the defenders of security, emphasizing, “In a region where we do not sell oil, no one else will sell oil either; and if our security is not ensured, no infrastructure will be safe.”

He also seized this opportunity to commemorate the name and memory of former Secretary General of Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement martyr Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah on the occasion of his second martyrdom anniversary, stressing that martyr Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah turned Hezbollah Resistance Movement from a guerrilla group into a deterrent force that redefined the region’s security equations.

US Hormuz claims are baseless and Iran’s response to any aggression will be painful, swift, the speaker stressed.

The enemy thought that by removing the resistance commanders, it could stop the Resistance Movement in Lebanon, but the experience and the developments of the past two years showed that the Resistance does not rely on an individual, but a structure has been formed that has led the enemy to a dead end and desperate in any scenario, Ghalibaf underlined.

The enemies and all freedom-seeking people of the world witnessed that the pure blood of martyred commanders of the Resistance Movement made this movement more alive and powerful, he reiterated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian parliament speaker pointed to the US bullying and coercion, stating, “The US officials should know that the era of intimidation and threats to destroy the civilized nation has come to an end. White House leaders must realize that the valiant and history-making nation of Iran will never back down in the face of posturing, rhetoric, or aerial and commercial blockades.”

Islamic Republic of Iran’s response to any act of aggression or adventurism will be severe, swift, and precise, he added.

If Iran is prevented from selling oil in a region, no other country will be able to sell oil there either, he said, reiterating that no infrastructure will be safe if Iran’s security is not guaranteed.

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