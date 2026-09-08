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Sep 8, 2026, 4:46 PM

Lavrov tells Saudi FM that Russia is 'ready to mediate' in ME

Lavrov tells Saudi FM that Russia is 'ready to mediate' in ME

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud in Moscow on Tuesday that his country was ready to help resolve the conflict in the Middle East.

"Prince Faisal said Saudi Arabia was keen to deepen cooperation with Russia, including within the OPEC+ alliance, during talks between the two countries' top diplomats," the Reuters news agency said.

MNA

News ID 247562

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