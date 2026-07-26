Araghchi, Lavrov hold phone conversation

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation, discussed and consulted on the latest regional and international developments in a phone call earlier on Sunday.

According to Iranian foreign ministry's telegram channel, the two sides exchanged views on the illegal attack by Ukraine on an Iranian merchant ship in the Caspian Sea and the dangerous consequences of such an aggressive act.

The Iranian minister considered the Ukrainian regime’s action in attacking the Iranian merchant ship a dangerous adventure and a clear violation of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, and emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran will resolutely defend its security and national interests.

The Russian Foreign Minister strongly condemned the attack on the Iranian vessel, describing it as an act contrary to international law and a threat to the trade routes of Iran and Russia, and emphasized the need to hold the Ukrainian regime accountable for committing war crimes and threatening commercial shipping in the Caspian Sea.

The two diplomats also discussed the latest developments in the region following the US breach of the memorandum of understanding and the insecurity imposed on the Strait of Hormuz.

MNA/6899965