Iran determined to defend its national security, interests

During talks on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in Kyrgyzstan, Abbas Araghchi and Russia's Sergei Lavrov discussed bilateral cooperation across political, economic, trade, transport and energy fields, as well as coordination within international organisations and multilateral frameworks including the SCO and BRICS.

They agreed to follow up on facilitating the implementation of understandings reached between the two countries.

On the situation in West Asia, Araghchi thanked Russia for its "principled positions" in condemning U.S. and Israeli military aggression against Iran. He said the current insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz was a direct consequence of U.S. "bad faith and crimes," and stressed that while Iran had shown seriousness in the diplomacy that led to the ceasefire agreement, it was equally determined to defend its national security and prevent the U.S. from using the strait to threaten it.

Lavrov, for his part, reiterated Russia's position in condemning the U.S. and Israeli military aggression against Iran and emphasised the importance of cooperation and confidence-building to create a security mechanism based on regional countries. He voiced Russia's readiness to offer any assistance in that regard.

MNA