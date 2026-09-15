Pakistan, IAEA discuss Iran-US peace MoU

They also “agreed that implementation of the Islamabad MoU remained the best course of action to defuse tensions”, with Grossi offering to provide any technical support needed to ensure its implementation, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on social media.

The June 17 MoU was supposed to kick-start a 60-day period for peace talks between Iran and the US and included provisions for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which has become a major flashpoint in the war.

However, the agreement expired in mid-August after repeated US violations of the MoU. While regional mediators like Pakistan and Qatar have attempted to revive discussions, the agreement’s enforcement remains frozen, with Iran keeping the strait restricted pending renewed US commitments.

Dar “reaffirmed Pakistan’s enduring commitment to advancing the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and to respecting international law and treaties”, continued the statement.

MNA